25°|
30°
15°
WIND: WSW AT 6MPH
PRECIP: 0.0mm
HUMIDITY: 74%
Clear
Mon
33°
24°
Tue
16°
-2°
Wed
7°
-7°
Most Popular
- Discussed
- Viewed
- Cowboys hold on against Vikings for 11th straight win
- High School Sports Update 12-2-16
- Lakeville North RB Wade Sullivan named Mr. Football
- Gophers face Washington State in Holiday Bowl in San Diego
- Mikko Koivu scores winner, Wild top Oilers 2-1 in overtime
- Travel Train Across Colorado
- Live Musician Friday 12-2-16 with Whoops A Daisy
- Canadian Rockies & Glacier National Park
- High School Sports Update 12-6-16
- Alaskan Excursion
- Live Musician Friday 6-17-16 with Nancy And Friends
- Portion of County Road 42 in Shakopee Closed Monday
- Defensive Minded
- Shakopee Volleyball Week of 8/28-9/3
- Shake Rattle and Roll
- Duffy wins 10th straight as Royals beat Twins 2-1 for sweep
- Chaska survives New Prague scare
- School Delays/Closures
- 4/5/2012 Featured Recipe
- Example of a Weather Alert Announcement
Breaking State and Local News
- Minnesota high school principal faces child porn charges
- Paisley Park to host 2017 celebration of Prince’s life
- Archdiocese adds money for abuse victims to bankruptcy plan
- Final 3 Minnesotans to be sentenced in Islamic State case
- MNsure says signups top 20K; elections don’t change focus
- Protesters march against Trump in Minneapolis, block freeway
- Charges: Shakopee High student raped girl in locker room
Poll
Loading ...