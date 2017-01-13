View All News

32°|

35°
33°

WIND: N AT 0MPH

PRECIP: 0.1mm

HUMIDITY: 100%

Fog

Sun
36°
32°
Mon
34°
30°
Tue
36°
31°

Poll

Will the Gopher Men's Basketball team make it back to the NCAA Tourney?

Loading ... Loading ...

Listen Live

Local Sports

View More >