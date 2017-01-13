14°|
33°
21°
WIND: N AT 0MPH
PRECIP: 0.0mm
HUMIDITY: 100%
Clear
Tue
33°
20°
Wed
34°
31°
Thu
35°
22°
Most Popular
- Discussed
- Viewed
- Minnesota coach Claeys says he risked job by backing players
- Luck, Colts handle Vikings defense in 34-6 victory
- All Rise 12-19-16
- Live Musician Friday 12-16-16 with Allen and Matt Carlson
- Sue Lawson, KCHK’s Holiday Loot Winner
- Towns, Timberwolves beat Suns 115-108
- Twitter hoax targeted Vikings, stadium and the homeless
- High School Sports Update 12-21-16
- Durascreen Systems, Jordan, KCHK’s Coolest Office for December
- High School Sports Update 12-23-16
- Employee killed at Shakopee malt plant
- Fire consumes rural Lonsdale home
- KCHK Cross Country Coozie Contest Winner for December: Nan Corazalla of Millersburg, MN in Texas
- KCHK Sports Broadcast Calendar
- Live Musician Friday 4-1-16 With Ted Storm And Mike David
- Fatal crash near Jordan on Hwy 21
- Bellemare’s third-period goal leads Flyers past Wild 3-2
- Live Musician Friday 1-6-17 with Ralph Schultz Mechanical Music
- Podcast: Kevin Tafe, Mayor of Kilkenny Interview
- Live Musician Friday 1-6-17 with Ralph Schultz Mechanical Music
Breaking State and Local News
- Minnesota high school principal faces child porn charges
- Paisley Park to host 2017 celebration of Prince’s life
- Archdiocese adds money for abuse victims to bankruptcy plan
- Final 3 Minnesotans to be sentenced in Islamic State case
- MNsure says signups top 20K; elections don’t change focus
- Protesters march against Trump in Minneapolis, block freeway
- Charges: Shakopee High student raped girl in locker room
Poll
Loading ...
Our Community
Multimedia
-
Live Musician Friday 1-6-17 with Ralph Schultz Mechanical Music
-
Live Musician Friday 12-30-16 with Josh Eidsor
-
Live Musician Friday 12-23-16 with Singing Angels Choir
-
Durascreen Systems, Jordan, KCHK’s Coolest Office for December
-
Live Musician Friday 12-16-16 with Allen and Matt Carlson
-
Scenes from the “Shop With a Cop” event