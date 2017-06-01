19°|
21°
10°
WIND: SE AT 9MPH
PRECIP: 0.0mm
HUMIDITY: 100%
Light Snow
Tue
28°
5°
Wed
11°
-4°
Thu
10°
-18°
Most Popular
- Discussed
- Viewed
- Authorities identify child victim in apparent murder-suicide
- Davis, No. 6 South Carolina women beat Minnesota 98-58
- Lynch, Murphy lead Minnesota past Northern Illinois 77-57
- Klay Thompson sparks Warriors’ rally in 4th against Wolves
- Dubnyk, Wild extend win streak with 3-1 victory over Blues
- Vikings beat Jaguars 25-16 for 1st road win since September
- KCHK CD Release Party at the Roadhaus
- Live Musician Friday 12-13-16 with Chance Meetings
- High School Sports Update
- Scenes from the “Shop With a Cop” event
- Employee killed at Shakopee malt plant
- KCHK Cross Country Coozie Contest Winner for December: Nan Corazalla of Millersburg, MN in Texas
- Live Musician Friday 12-30-16 with Josh Eidsor
- Fatal crash near Jordan on Hwy 21
- Live Musician Friday 4-1-16 With Ted Storm And Mike David
- KCHK Sports Broadcast Calendar
- Podcast: Kevin Tafe, Mayor of Kilkenny Interview
- Czech Country Christmas 2016
- US Bank Stadium manager says protesters had game tickets
- KCHK FREE LISTENER APPRECIATION PARTY SUNDAY NOV. 13
Breaking State and Local News
- Minnesota high school principal faces child porn charges
- Paisley Park to host 2017 celebration of Prince’s life
- Archdiocese adds money for abuse victims to bankruptcy plan
- Final 3 Minnesotans to be sentenced in Islamic State case
- MNsure says signups top 20K; elections don’t change focus
- Protesters march against Trump in Minneapolis, block freeway
- Charges: Shakopee High student raped girl in locker room
Poll
Loading ...
Our Community
Multimedia
-
Live Musician Friday 12-30-16 with Josh Eidsor
-
Live Musician Friday 12-23-16 with Singing Angels Choir
-
Durascreen Systems, Jordan, KCHK’s Coolest Office for December
-
Live Musician Friday 12-16-16 with Allen and Matt Carlson
-
Scenes from the “Shop With a Cop” event
-
Live Musician Friday 12-13-16 with Chance Meetings